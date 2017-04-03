Sikth stream track and announce new album

Sikth have released a lyric video for their new track Vivid which will feature on their first album in more than a decade.

The Future In Whose Eyes? will be out on June 2 via new label Millennium Night, which has been set up by Snapper Music – the home of Peaceville and Kscope.

Sikth vocalist Mikee Goodman says: “Personally I feel this is our best album yet. From my point, I have written all vocals and lyrics. I have taken myself to some very dark places, commentated on this world as I see it.

“Also swimming into fictional worlds and dreamscapes. There are some beautiful moments. The band have made incredible music, brutal, technically warped mixed with some psychedelic moments.

“I think we’ve done something special here.”

Guitarist Dan Weller, who also produced The Future In Whose Eyes?, adds: “Ever since Sikth was formed way back at the turn of the century, we’ve tried to improve as musicians and as song writers. We take our music very seriously.

“This record feels like the one we’ve always wanted to make. We spent over a year writing it and pushed ourselves extremely hard – sometimes too hard.

“Opacities was the rebirth of Sikth but The Future In Whose Eyes? is our statement – I want this album to define us. I don’t care how over ambitious it sounds – we want this record to be heard by every metal fan on the planet.”

The Future In Whose Eyes? is now available for pre-order, while the cover art and tracklist can be found below.

Sikth previously revealed album track No Wishbones and have several live dates planned over the coming months.

Sikth The Future In Whose Eyes? tracklist

Vivid Century Of The Narcissist? The Aura This Ship Has Sailed Weavers Of Woe Cracks Of Light Golden Cufflinks The Moon’s Been Gone For Hours Riddles Of Humanity No Wishbones Ride The Illusion When It Rains

Jun 07: Bournemouth Sound Circus, UK

Jun 09: Download Festival, UK

Aug 09: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 17: Bristol ArcTanGent, UK

Tesseract, Sikth, Tricot for ArcTanGent 2017