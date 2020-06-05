Methodica release new video for A Trick

Italian prog metal quintet Methodica have released a video for brand new track A Trick. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Clockworks, which will be released on October 2.

"This track represents the new Methodica face: our current sound combines the powerful riffs and the recognisable airy melodies with contemporary electronic elements," says singer Max Piubelli. "This is something we are enjoying experimenting lately and that results in a great energy and elegance from a music style perspective. We are very proud of this work and the whole album, we think it's the most inspired and focused record so far, and we can't wait to share it with you all.”

The band, who have toured with the likes of Queensryche, Fates Warning and Dream Theater, are hoping to tour the new album a soon as they can.