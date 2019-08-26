Fate's Warning singer Ray Alder shares first solo single

Fates Warning singer Ray Alder has shared his first solo single What The Water Wants. It's then title of his first solo album, which will be released on InsideOut Music on October 18, after he signed a solo deal with the label. You can listen to the track in full below.

“I am so happy to announce that I have signed a deal with InsideOutMusic for my solo project and the debut album What The Water Wants," Alder tells Prog. "I want to thank InsideOutMusic for giving me the opportunity to record and share this album with the world.

"For the last year I have been writing with Mike Abdow, (Fates Warning touring guitarist), guitarist/bassist Tony Hernando (Lords Of Black) and my longtime friend Craig Anderson (Ignite) on drums. The album was mixed by Simone Mularoni (Rhapsody, Michael Romeo, DGM, etc.), who worked tirelessly with me to give this project the great sound we felt it deserved. I have had the ideas for a while but never had the time to actually sit down and write. But since Fates Warning had taken a break from writing and touring I finally had the chance to assemble the album. I hope you all enjoy it as much as we did writing and recording it!”

What The Water Wants will be available as limited first-pressing Digipak CD with a bonus track (An acoustic version of The Road) and as LP on 180gr. vinyl with the full album on CD as bonus.

Pre-orders are available now.