Metallica will perform with Lady Gaga at Grammys

Metallica have confirmed that Lady Gaga will join them onstage at the Grammy Awards.

The band have been nominated in the Best Rock Song category for Hardwired, with the ceremony taking place on February 12 at the Staples Center, Los Angeles.

The performance will be televised in the US on CBS-TV.

Metallica say in a statement: “We promised you something unique for Grammy night and we are absolutely thrilled to confirm that Lady Gaga will be joining us on stage.

“It was a total honour to be nominated, but now this? We’re beyond excited that we have been invited to perform on the 59th annual Grammy Awards telecast. It’s been three years since we were lucky enough to participate in the awards show when we last performed with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang and we’re thrilled to be asked back.

“We have something very unique and special planned for this celebratory night, so tune in to watch on CBS-TV. Check those local listings for your timezone and keep watching here for more information.”

Lady Gaga is known for her love of rock and metal. She’s covered Led Zeppelin’s Black Dog and had been spotted wearing an Iron Maiden t-shirt, later saying she had got up at 5am to buy their latest album The Book Of Souls.

Anthrax mainman Scott Ian described her as a “genuine metalhead” while Kiss bassist Gene Simmons said she was a candidate to be the world’s next great rock star.

Following the event, Metallica have confirmed they’ll play a set at the Hollywood Palladium – part of the the Citi Sound Vault live music series.

Metallica’s show at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena, Denmark, went ahead as planned last night, despite James Hetfield suffering throat problems over the weekend which led to Sunday night’s concert at the venue being postponed.

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 05: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

