Watch Lady Gaga belt out Led Zeppelin's Black Dog

Lady Gaga gave an impromptu rendition of Led Zeppelin’s Black Dog live on Howard Stern’s radio show.

The pop star – who is well-known for her love of rock and metal – belted out the opening lines of the classic track as she discussed her new album Joanne on Stern’s Sirius XM show.

Before launching in to Black Dog, Gaga says: “I love to yell and scream and be raspy.”

A video of her performance can be viewed below.

Gaga’s rock links go back a long way, with a 2006 video – when she was known only as Stefani Germanotta – singing Led Zep’s D’yer Maker available online. That footage can also be viewed below.

Her recent single Perfect Illusion features Queens Of The Stone age man Josh Homme on guitar and she has previously been spotted wearing an Iron Maiden t-shirt, later saying she had got up at 5am to buy their latest album The Book Of Souls.

Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson praised Gaga for her fashion sense and musical abilities, saying she has a “great sense of drama.”

Anthrax mainman Scott Ian described Gaga as a “genuine metalhead” while Kiss bassist Gene Simmons said she was a candidate to be the world’s next great rock star.

Gaga has also been spotted hanging out with Judas Priest star Rob Halford.

Macca working with Lady Gaga and Pearl Jam Mike