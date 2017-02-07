Metallica’s Copenhagen show will go ahead

Metallica have confirmed their concert at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena tonight (February 7) will go ahead as planned.

The band were forced to cut their set short at the venue on Friday night because guitarist and vocalist James Hetfield was experiencing throat problems.

Doctors then ordered him not to sing a single note, leading to the postponement of their Sunday night appearance, with many fearing tonight’s performance would be put on ice.

But in a statement, Metallica say: “We’re on! Copenhagen, we will see you tonight at the Royal Arena! Doors open at 5:30pm and we’re looking forward to hitting the stage and resuming the week long celebration of the new venue. See you there!”

The postponed Sunday night concert will now take place on September 2.

The band said at the time: “We know that many of you made travel plans to spend the weekend with us and we are very sorry for any inconvenience this will cause.

“We hope that you will be able to come back to Copenhagen in September and we’ll do our best to make it up to everyone with something unique for you at the make-up gig, along with a kick ass show of course!”

Metallica are on the road in support of 10th album Hardwired… to Self Destruct.

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 05: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

