Gene Simmons: Lady Gaga could be next big rock star

Kiss icon Gene Simmons says pop queen Lady Gaga is one of the few people capable of being the next global rock star.

He made headlines round the world in 2014 when he proclaimed rock was dead – and now he’s predicted the end of rap too.

Simmons tells Rolling Stone: “I’m looking forward to the death of rap. I’m looking forward to music coming back to lyrics and melody, instead of just talking.

“I’m all for anybody talking. Wild Thing was talking – there’s no melody there. That’s cool. Napoleon XIV, They’re Coming To Take Me Away, Ha-Haaa! That’s a funny song, but those are novelty records. Predominantly, music is about melody and lyric, whether it’s rap, doo-wop or even rock.”

Repeating his assertion that “rock is dead,” he continues: “If Lady Gaga dropped the disco and the pole-dancing and all that stuff, and put together a rock band, that would be legitimate.

“She’s got the musical goods. She can write songs, play instruments, and can actually sing. And she understands the fearless quality of spectacle.

“I’d love to see her do Queen-style music. She can do it. Madonna cannot.”

Meanwhile, Kiss have confirmed a one-night-only cinema screening of concert movie Kiss Rocks Vegas on May 25. It was recorded at the city‘s Hard Rock Hotel in 2014.

Guitarist Tommy Thayer, who also produced the film, says: “We’re all tremendously proud of this production. It captures a truly unique performance. You need to see it in a cinema to get the full experience.”

Thinking Out Loud: Gene Simmons