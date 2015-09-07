Lady Gaga 'was up at 5am' to get the new Iron Maiden album

Say what you want about Lady Gaga, her listening habits are pretty much on point.

It’s no secret that Gaga is a fan of Iron Maiden, as a photo of her sporting a Maiden Killer shirt recently went viral, but it’s comforting to know that one of the biggest popstars on the planet still gets up early to buy records from her favourite artists. Even though she could probably get it for free, she’s downloading The Book Of Souls from iTunes like the rest of us.

Gaga recently declared her love for the Irons in an interview with CR Fashion Book, saying ”They’re one of the greatest rock bands in history, in my opinion. Some people really don’t know the importance of metal and the scope of it. Those guys were filling stadiums, and they still are.

“And it’s because of the culture of the music, the poetry that’s so powerful, that whenever the fans come together they unite in the essence of what Iron Maiden is all about. I always used to say to people, when they would say, ‘Oh, she’s the next Madonna.’ No, I’m the next Iron Maiden.”

