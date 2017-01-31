Watch Metallica perform Confusion live

Metallica have released a live video showcasing their track Confusion.

It was shot at LeSports Center in Beijing, China, on January 18 – part of the band’s world tour in support of 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, which launched in 2016.

Metallica previously issued a behind-the-scenes look at how they created the track, which originally had the working title of Lima.

The band have been nominated in the Best Rock Song category for Hardwired at this year’s Grammy awards, with the ceremony due to take place on February 12 at the Staples Center, Los Angeles.

Following the event, Metallica have confirmed they’ll play a set at the Hollywood Palladium – part of the the Citi Sound Vault live music series.

The band say in a statement: “We’re very excited to be a part of the Grammy Awards this year both as a nominee and a performer, so why should the fun end after the cameras stop rolling?

“As soon as the awards show is over on Sunday, February 12, we’re going to shoot over to the iconic Hollywood Palladium to hit the stage one more time that evening.

“We’ll be playing the final night of five shows there including Sting, Beck and The Chainsmokers – all celebrating Grammy week.”

Tickets for the show will be available later today (January 31) at 10am PST for Citi card holders.

Metallica’s live dates continue this week with four nights at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena.

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 05: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

