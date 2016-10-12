Metallica release live For Whom The Bell Tolls video

Metallica have released a video of their performance of classic track For Whom The Bell Tolls.

It was filmed at New York’s Webster Hall on September 27 – a show that was exclusively set up for the band’s Fifth Members fan club. It also took place on the 30th anniversary of bassist Cliff Burton’s death.

The clip shows fans queuing outside the Manhattan venue, the crew setting up equipment, Metallica going through their soundcheck, interviews with Fifth Members and live footage from the performance.

Metallica are gearing up for the launch of their highly anticipated 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, which will be released on November 18 on their own Blackened Recordings label.

They’ve released two tracks from the album so far in the shape of Hardwired and Moth Into Flame.

Metallica have announced a number of live appearances in the coming months, with more to be added in due course.

The Hardwired... To Self-Destruct cover

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

Oct 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Lollapalooza Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Lollapalooza Argentina

Apr 01-02: Lollapalooza Chile

