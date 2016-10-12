Megadeth's Dave Mustaine slams interrupting 'asshole' fan

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine made an example of what he called a “pile of shit” fan who interrupted him during a gig.

Mustaine was introducing the song Holy Wars…The Punishment Due during Megadeth’s show at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois, when a fan shouted out as he was speaking. Footage of the incident can be viewed below.

Clearly unhappy at having to stop what he was saying, Mustaine tells the audience: “Okay, everybody, I’m gonna wait until this asshole is done talking.”

Addressing the man directly, Mustaine continues: “No, go ahead. Whatever you’ve gotta say is more important than what I’ve gotta say. Go ahead. No, don’t act like a kiss-ass now. Talk or shut the fuck up.”

Before continuing his story, Mustaine adds: “What a turd. Okay, so, like I was saying before I was so rudely interrupted by this pile of shit…”

He’s far from the first rock star to get frustrated at the antics of an audience member. Slipknot’s Corey Taylor recently slapped a mobile phone out of the hand of a fan who appeared to be texting during a show, while Disturbed’s David Draiman singled out a woman who was using her phone during a performance.

Megadeth are on the road in support of their 15th album Dystopia.

Oct 12: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Oct 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Oct 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Oct 16: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

