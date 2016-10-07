Watch Metallica make the Moth Into Flame video

The director of Metallica’s video for Moth Into Flame has given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how the promo was created.

The band recently released the video for the track, which appears on Metallica’s highly-anticipated 10th album Hardwired… To Self Destruct. It’s out on November 18.

In the video, director Tom Kirk explains his thoughts behind the video, the look he was trying to achieve – and it also features mainman James Hetfield driving a forklift truck.

Kirk says: “Metallica have always been on my radar as a band to work with.

“I like the way that they’re playing with the lightbulbs – they’re actually creatively involved in the video and asking good questions about how things are looking, the framing and references.

“It’s got the vintage looking bulbs which adds a nice texture and old sensibility to it. Even though I wanted to go for an old, retro, rock’n’roll video look, I’m bringing in much more modern elements, so hopefully those two things contrast and balance.”

Click to play.

Kirk also praises the band for their patience during the shoot, and adds: “I was amazed at how much they jumped into these concepts, how much they took them on board and just went with it. I didn’t hear a single complaint and I think they’re generally pretty happy.”

Earlier this week, Metallica invited fans to attend a video shoot on October 11-12 in San Francisco’s Bay Area for “lightly choreographed fighting” and to “cheer on while Metallica performs.”

Metallica have announced a number of live appearances in the coming months, with more to be added in due course.

The Hardwired... To Self-Destruct cover

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

Oct 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Lollapalooza Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Lollapalooza Argentina

Apr 01-02: Lollapalooza Chile

