Metallica fans in drive to make world's biggest flag

A group of South American Metallica fans are asking others to help them make the world’s biggest flag in support of the thrash giants.

The Flag Em All campaign was started by Jonas Rivero in Uruguay and has now spread to involve fans from all over the world. Metallica flags are being sent to Rivero who is stitching them together to create a mega flag and he hopes to attract the attention of the band.

Rivero tells TeamRock: “Flags are coming from all the continents, travelling the globe, with just one goal – to create the biggest Metallica flag ever to be made by fans.

“We want to show that our love and passion for the band are stronger than any religion, ideology or nationality. One single flag that will symbolise our love and commitment to the band.

“We want Metallica to know about this project and we want them to feel proud of it. We want the band to exhibit this flag on tour and we want them to show the world how loving and diehard their fans are.”

To find out more about the project, visit the Flag Em All Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has explained the long delay between their last album, 2008’s Death Magnetic, and their upcoming 10th release Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, due on November 18.

Ulrich says recording is “much more sporadic” for Metallica than it used to be as they all want to remain close to their families in San Francisco during the process.

He tells TV (via Blabbermouth): “When you’re at home, usually you drop the kids at school in the morning, come down to the studio at nine or 10, and then kind of work or record or grind or whatever until school pickup around three or four and then get into family mode.

“So it’s kind of a different management of time when you make a record at home rather than when you go somewhere else, but I wouldn’t change any of it.

“But it just sort of puts a different kind of focus on the record. But I’d like to think that the looser kind of approach has also helped the record sound a little less manic and precise and perfection-based, and we’ve got a good mix of some cool sonics and some cool, little-looser-around-the-edges and some kicking songs.”

Metallica have announced a number of live appearances in the coming months, with more to be added in due course.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Oct 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Lollapalooza Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Lollapalooza Argentina

Apr 01-02: Lollapalooza Chile

Metallica Hardwired... To Self Destruct album art

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

5 heavy Metallica riffs made heavier