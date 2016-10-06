Metallica invite fans to attend film shoot

Metallica have invited fans to attend casting calls for a video shoot next week.

There will be three sessions in San Francisco’s Bay Area on October 11-12, where fans will engage in “lightly choreographed fighting” and be asked to “cheer on while Metallica performs.”

Full details are available directly through the band’s website.

Metallica are gearing up to launch their highly anticipated 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, which is set for release on November 18.

The follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic has been preceded by tracks Hardwired and Moth Into Flame.

Frontman James Hetfield recently revealed that new track Murder One was written about late Motorhead icon Lemmy.

He said: “Motorhead had a lot to do with Metallica sitting here right now. But just Lemmy, as kind of a father-figure, he helped us a lot.

“He was unafraid. He was a character. He was himself. He did his own thing to the last breath. No matter who you are, how could you not be inspired by that?”

Metallica have announced a number of live appearances in the coming months, with more to be added in due course.

The Hardwired... To Self-Destruct cover

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

Oct 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Lollapalooza Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Lollapalooza Argentina

Apr 01-02: Lollapalooza Chile

