Dimebag track on Hellyeah album was goosebump moment - Vinnie Paul

Former Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul has recalled the goosebump moment as his band Hellyeah listened to their cover of Phil Collins’ I Don’t Care Anymore with late brother Dimebag Darrell Abbott’s guitar mixed in.

And he’s reflected on the “accident” that led to the song appearing on Hellyeah’s latest album Undeniable.

The brothers recorded their own version just before the guitarist was shot dead on stage in 2004, and it was never released – until a chance discussion with Hellyeah producer Kevin Churko.

Paul tells Lithium Magazine: “It was so special for that to happen. It was an accident, which is amazing.

“We were basically done recording and we were sitting in the control room talking about songs we liked. Christian Brady said he loved the song I Don’t Care Anymore.

“I started laughing and said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me – me and Dime covered that 14 years ago when we were in Damageplan.’ Then Kevin chimed in that he’d worked with Phil Collins, and how cool would it be if we did this?”

The band quickly started work on their own version, and “really brought it up to date for 2016” before the suggestion of recovering Dime’s guitar track was suggested.

“Everyone in the room had goosebumps the first time we heard it right through,” says the drummer. “I think it’s truly amazing that in the year 2016 people get to hear Dimebag again – and blazing across the radio, because Pantera never was on the radio back in the day.”

Hellyeah tour North America starting next month, before heading to Europe with Korn in March.

