Metallica’s Trujillo praises fans for their loyalty

Metallica’s Robert Trujillo has praised the band’s fans for sticking with them throughout the years.
The bassist reports they take their audience on a “roller coaster ride” due to the fact they like to try new things in the studio – and that latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is going down well with fans.
Trujillo tells the Los Angeles Daily News: “The great thing about this whole journey is that for me being the new guy after 14 years, each album sort of takes on its personalty and different experience.
“We’re always on this roller coaster ride with our fans but they’re very loyal at the end of the day.
“One thing I can say about Metallica is that it’s all about taking chances, trying new things and even just stylistically with the music, we just go with the flow and what we’re feeling and play what makes us feel good.”
He adds: “We try to have as much fun as possible and sometimes that connects and sometimes it probably doesn’t. But it seems to be working right now and we’re happy about that. It’s always nice to feel like you’ve been well-received.”
Metallica will resume the North American leg of their WorldWired tour later this week with a set at the Rose Bowl in LA on Saturday.
Find a full list of Metallica’s 2017 and 2018 tour dates below.
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- Queen and Led Zeppelin star in the new issue of Classic Rock, out now!
- Metal Hammer's 50 best albums of 2017 so far
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Metallica 2017⁄2018 WorldWired tour dates
2017
Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA
Aug 04: Phoenix University of Phoenix Stadium, AZ
Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA
Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA
Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC
Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB
Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK
Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
2018
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland