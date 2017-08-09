Metallica plan Master Of Puppets reissue

Metallica are planning on reissuing their third album Master Of Puppets, according to drummer Lars Ulrich.

In 2016, the band’s first two records, 1983’s Kill ‘Em All and 1984’s Ride The Lightning, arrived in deluxe box set packages. Now plans are in place for their classic 1986 album to receive similar treatment.

Drummer Lars Ulrich tells Voir: “It’s next. We’ll try to get it out by the end of the year – it’s coming. We are working on it.

“There are so many things associated with Master Of Puppets – it is an immense project. We spent a lot of time working on Hardwired… To Self-Destruct and Master Of Puppets is the next project.

“We hope to have it out by the end of the year, if not, a little later.”

Last year, to coincide with the launch of Matt Taylor’s book Metallica: Back To The Front, the band reflected on their classic album.

Vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield said: “I think Master Of Puppets signifies for a lot of people – and it does for me as well – the pinnacle of the Cliff Burton era with Metallica, obviously, but also it was still rebellious. Back then it was just the four of us in a van out to conquer the world.”

Ulrich added: “Master Of Puppets seemed to be the culmination of the journey that had started four or five years before with James and I getting together, writing some songs, Kirk and Cliff joining at separate times within six months, and that lineup settling.”

Metallica are currently on the North American leg of their WorldWired tour and will head back to Europe in September for a run of further shows. Find further details below.

2017

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

