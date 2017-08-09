Metallica plan Master Of Puppets reissue

Metallica are planning on reissuing their third album Master Of Puppets, according to drummer Lars Ulrich.
In 2016, the band’s first two records, 1983’s Kill ‘Em All and 1984’s Ride The Lightning, arrived in deluxe box set packages. Now plans are in place for their classic 1986 album to receive similar treatment.
Drummer Lars Ulrich tells Voir: “It’s next. We’ll try to get it out by the end of the year – it’s coming. We are working on it.
“There are so many things associated with Master Of Puppets – it is an immense project. We spent a lot of time working on Hardwired… To Self-Destruct and Master Of Puppets is the next project.
“We hope to have it out by the end of the year, if not, a little later.”
Last year, to coincide with the launch of Matt Taylor’s book Metallica: Back To The Front, the band reflected on their classic album.
Vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield said: “I think Master Of Puppets signifies for a lot of people – and it does for me as well – the pinnacle of the Cliff Burton era with Metallica, obviously, but also it was still rebellious. Back then it was just the four of us in a van out to conquer the world.”
Ulrich added: “Master Of Puppets seemed to be the culmination of the journey that had started four or five years before with James and I getting together, writing some songs, Kirk and Cliff joining at separate times within six months, and that lineup settling.”
Metallica are currently on the North American leg of their WorldWired tour and will head back to Europe in September for a run of further shows. Find further details below.
Metallica 2017⁄2018 WorldWired tour dates
2017
Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA
Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC
Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB
Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK
Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
2018
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland