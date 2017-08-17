Rewatch Metallica’s entire WorldWired Edmonton show

Metallica last night wrapped up the North American leg of their WorldWired tour with a blistering set in Edmonton.
They announced that the show in the Canadian city would be streamed live online to mark the occasion - but due to the time difference, many fans would have been unable to watch the epic set. Luckily, Metallica have posted the entire performance so those who missed the event can watch it unfold.
Rolling Stone reported that the North American leg of the tour in support of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct was Metallica’s largest stage production ever – using a total of 48 equipment trucks, 83 separate laser fixtures and close to 40,000 speakers each night. The power Metallica generated onstage was enough to power 1800 homes for a month.
Drummer Lars Ulrich said: “When you’re in a bigger place, there’s more stuff to either worry about or that can go wrong.
“You’ve got curfews and public-transportation shutdowns and if you play nine seconds past a certain time, then it’s $25,000 a second.
“We have awesome team out here, but there’s some times where you sit there and like, ‘Who’s actually steering this ship?’”
Metallica will now take a short break before embarking on their European tour. It’ll get under way in Copenhagen on September 2 – a show that was originally due to take place in February, but was rescheduled due to throat problems affecting James Hetfield.
Find a full list of Metallica’s upcoming live dates below, along with the set list from Edmonton.
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- The Grateful Dead's long and strange story: told in the new Classic Rock
- Stone Sour, Halestorm, Epica and more feature on Hammer Goes 90s covers CD
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Metallica 2017⁄2018 WorldWired tour dates
2017
Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK
Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
2018
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland