Rewatch Metallica’s entire WorldWired Edmonton show

Metallica last night wrapped up the North American leg of their WorldWired tour with a blistering set in Edmonton.

They announced that the show in the Canadian city would be streamed live online to mark the occasion - but due to the time difference, many fans would have been unable to watch the epic set. Luckily, Metallica have posted the entire performance so those who missed the event can watch it unfold.

Rolling Stone reported that the North American leg of the tour in support of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct was Metallica’s largest stage production ever – using a total of 48 equipment trucks, 83 separate laser fixtures and close to 40,000 speakers each night. The power Metallica generated onstage was enough to power 1800 homes for a month.

Drummer Lars Ulrich said: “When you’re in a bigger place, there’s more stuff to either worry about or that can go wrong.

“You’ve got curfews and public-transportation shutdowns and if you play nine seconds past a certain time, then it’s $25,000 a second.

“We have awesome team out here, but there’s some times where you sit there and like, ‘Who’s actually steering this ship?’”

Metallica will now take a short break before embarking on their European tour. It’ll get under way in Copenhagen on September 2 – a show that was originally due to take place in February, but was rescheduled due to throat problems affecting James Hetfield.

Find a full list of Metallica’s upcoming live dates below, along with the set list from Edmonton.

2017

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

