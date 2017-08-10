Watch Metallica surprise shoppers in Carpool Karaoke clip

Metallica have shared a clip of their upcoming appearance on Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke.

The spin-off of The Late Late Show With James Corden segment began this week – with the band’s participation in the hit series confirmed earlier this year.

Metallica will star on next week’s show, which will air on August 15 – and the new clip features the thrash giants singing along to some surprising songs.

Host Billy Eichner leads the band through familiar territory with Enter Sandman before suggesting they join in with Part Of Your World from Disney’s The Little Mermaid. And after complaints about the lack of drums, bass and a guitar solo from Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett – James Hetfield enthusiastically launches into one of the lines.

The clip also sees Metallica surprising supermarket shoppers, while a worker behind the fish counter joins in with the fun. They even thrown in a bit of Rihanna for good measure.

A statement on the new series reads: “Based on the segment that has become a global, viral video sensation on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the new Carpool Karaoke series features 16 celebrity pairings riding along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists and surprise fans who don’t expect to see big stars belting out tunes one lane over.”

Other celebrities confirmed for the new series include Will Smith, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Michael Strahan, John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal.

Metallica have just resumed the North American leg of their WorldWired tour and will head to Europe next month. Find a full list of their tour dates in support of latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct below.

2017

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mike Dawes plays all of Metallica's parts for One on one guitar