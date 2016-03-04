Metal Church tour with Savatage's Chris Caffery

Chris Caffery will step in as guitarist for Metal Church on their upcoming US tour dates.
The Savatage and Trans-Siberian Orchestra axeman is filling in for Rick Van Zandt, who is reportedly recovering from surgery to treat a serious eye condition.
Caffery says: “It will be a lot of fun to play with my longtime bandmate Jeff Plate and the guys. The first time I toured with Kurdt his band Vanderhoof was opening for Savatage. Then my solo band opened for Metal Church on my Faces tour.
“All of these guys are amazing musicians. It’s gonna be so awesome to hear Mike Howe every night.”
Metal Church are touring in support of their 11th album, XI, due out on March 25. It marks the band’s first record with singer Mike Howe since 1993’s Hanging In The Balance.
Metal Church tour dates 2016
Mar 24: Portland The Asylum, ME
Mar 25: Manchester Club Jewel, NH
Mar 26: Hartford The Webster, CT
Mar 28: New York B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, NY
Mar 29: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA
Mar 30: Westland The Token Lounge, MI
Apr 01: Ringle Q And Z Expo Center, WI
Apr 02: Cudahy The Metal Grill, WI
Apr 03: Des Moines Vaudeville Mews, IA
Apr 04: Chicago Reggie’s Rock Club, IL
Apr 06: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH
Apr 07: Columbus O’Shecky’s, OH
Apr 08: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY
Apr 09: Rochester The Montage Music Hall, NY
May 06: Hamburg Klubsen, Germany
May 08: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
May 10: London The Underworld, UK
May 12: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
May 13: Obertraubling Airport Obertraubling, Germany
May 14: Gelsenkirchen Rock Hard Festival, Germany
May 15: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Jul 15: Baligen Bang Your Head Festival, Germany
Jul 16: Eindhoven Dynamo Metalfest, Netherlands
Aug 05: Pori Porispere Festival, Finland
Aug 06: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Metal Fest, Belgium