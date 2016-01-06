Metal Church announce XI

Metal Church will release their latest album XI on March 25, it’s been confirmed.

It’s the follow-up to 2013’s Generation Nothing and the first since 1993’s Hanging In The Balance to feature vocalist Mike Howe. He returned to the fold last year, replacing Ronny Munroe.

Guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof says: “Sometimes I still can’t believe it myself. No one would have ever thought Mike would return after his departure almost two decades ago.”

Howe adds: “At first I struggled with the decision to come back, but after hearing the riffs that Kurdt was writing, I just couldn’t resist. The music called to me and I wanted to be part of it.”

The band have also released a video for album track No Tomorrow. Hear it below. Further album details will be released in due course.