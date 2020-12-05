Meri Tadic releases video for Juxta-Pose

Former Eluveitie violinist Meri Tadi has released a video for her brand new solo single Juxta-Pose. The song is taken from her upcoming EP Feverish which she will release digitally on January 15.

Tadic has written, recorded, mixed and produced Feverish. You can listen to Juxta-Pose below and view the EP's artwork, by Swiss artist Anne Seeger, and the tracklisting below.

"This song is a soliloquy in one sense but, in another, it is a mockery," she says. "I really can’t stand people who are incapable of self-reflection and yet are very vocal about the shortcomings of others. Not sweeping in front of one’s own door is perhaps a pandemic in itself. So, are you the one who points the finger all day? Or aren't you?"

Tadic, who also records under the name Iirj, is currently working on a new music for Juxta-Pose. Pre-oders for Feverish will open shortly.