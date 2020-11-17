Meri Tadic streams new single Juxta-Pose

Former Eluveitie violinist Meri Tadi has streamed her brand new solo single Juxta-Pose. The song is taken from her upcoming EP Feverish which she will release digitally on January 15.

Tadic has written, recorded, mixed and produced Feverish. You can listen to Juxta-Pose below and view the EP's artwork, by Swiss artist Anne Seeger, and the tracklisting below.

“My creativity usually feels like a heavy fever," she says. "This time it has been ignited by the vast amount of people who so annoyingly act as if they were perfect. I work it out of my system, one song at a time.”

Tadic, who also records under the name Iirj, is currently working on a new music for Juxta-Pose. Pre-oders for Feverish will open shortly.

(Image credit: Anne Seeger)

Meri Tadic: Feverish

1. Bad Wine

2. The Devil Barks

3. Head Or Tail

4. Juxta-Pose