Meri Tadic streams new single Juxta-Pose

Former Eluveitie violinist Meri Tadic will release new EP Feverish in January

Meri Tadic
(Image credit: Meri Tadic)

Former Eluveitie violinist Meri Tadi has streamed her brand new solo single Juxta-Pose. The song is taken from her upcoming EP Feverish which she will release digitally on January 15.

Tadic has written, recorded, mixed and produced Feverish. You can listen to Juxta-Pose below and view the EP's artwork, by Swiss artist Anne Seeger, and the tracklisting below.

“My creativity usually feels like a heavy fever," she says. "This time it has been ignited  by the vast amount of people who so annoyingly act as if they were perfect. I work it out of my system, one song at a time.”

Tadic, who also records under the name Iirj, is currently working on a new music for Juxta-Pose. Pre-oders for Feverish will open shortly.

Meri Tadic

(Image credit: Anne Seeger)

Meri Tadic: Feverish
1. Bad Wine
2. The Devil Barks
3. Head Or Tail
4. Juxta-Pose

