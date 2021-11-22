Meri Tadic releases new fan-filmed video for One

Former Eluveitie violinist Meri Tadic, who has also performed as Irij, has released a brand new video for One, which you can watch below.

One is taken from Tadic's most recent solo album Something Out Of Place, which has just been released. The colourful and vibrant video for the song has been filmed by her fans from all around the world. True to the motto: “I have but one life”, she invited her fans to send in video submissions.

The new album was recorded with Tadic's close collaborator and former Coroner and Celtic Frost guitarist Oliver Amberg. The unique fusion of dark art rock sounds, hefty string arrangements and Tadic's distinctive and untamed voice hovers somewhere between Björk and Tool.

Tadic has also announced that she will donate all proceeds, made from the album until the end of this year, to Women For Women International. This organisation aims to support and help world’s most marginalised women to gain the skills, confidence, and the hope that they need to rebuild their lives and their futures. She states: “I thoroughly believe that women carry the key for fundamental change in our societies," she says. "In order for a wide-spread progress and improvement to materialise, we need to change our perception of women’s role on this planet drastically.”

Tadic has previously streamed first single Palooka.