...And Memorial Day CD and vinyl deals for all: Save a whopping 47% off a Metallica classic, plus hearty discounts on iconic releases from Pink Floyd, Ghost & more

Memorial Day 2025 will officially take place on Monday, May 26, but some of the biggest online retailers in the US are already in on the action and have begun slashing prices across a wide range of vinyl box sets and CD collections.

My first pick goes to the recently released Rush 50 compilation, with Amazon reducing the price of both the 7LP edition and the 4CD box set, released to celebrate Rush's half century. The vinyl edition is down from $249.98 to $212.48, while the CD version is down 27% from $99.98, now $73.36. It’s crammed full of classics, fan favourites and there’s even a few live rarities thrown in for good measure.

Another discount to catch my eye was 25% off the remastered 2LP pressing of Smashing Pumpkins' Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, with Amazon knocking the price down from $99.98 to $75.35.

There are loads more Memorial Day CD and vinyl deals to discover, and I've included some of my favourites below.

Memorial Day CD & vinyl deals

Ghost Meliora deluxe edition: was $29.99 now $25.49 at Amazon Ghost might have recently released their latest album Skeletá, but if you’re looking to complete your Ghost vinyl collection, then there’s 15% off the deluxe edition of their third album Meliora at Amazon. Along with all the original tracks, this version also incorporates the Popestar EP.

The Beatles 1967-1970 (2023 edition): was $75.98 now $65.11 at Amazon Save 14% on the 3LP, gatefold sleeve edition of the The Beatles 1967-1970 collection at Amazon for Memorial Day. In total there are 37 tracks, while the third disc has 9 newly-added songs, including Now And Then and a 2023 mix of Hey Bulldog.

Pink Floyd Pulse (Restored & Re-Edited): was $54.98 now $38.65 at Amazon There's 30% off the price of Pink Floyd's Pulse live album. This is the Blu-ray version from 2022 so it's not exactly a CD or vinyl release. However, it's very much worth mentioning as it's my favourite live Floyd recording - and with 30% off at Amazon, it's an instabuy as far as I'm concerned. Like the original CD packaging back in 1995, this box set also has a pulsing red light on the spine.

Queen Greatest Hits I: was $35.98 now $0.58 at Amazon There’s a good chance this classic Queen compilation already sits on your vinyl shelves, but just in case there’s a gap in your collecion, you can pick up this 17-track album with 15% off for Memorial Day at Amazon.

Guns N’ Roses Use Your Illusion Super Deluxe: was $259.98 now $206.94 at Amazon The price of this massive 7CD , 1 Blu-ray box set of GNR's Use Your Illusion I & II features a total of 97 tracks – 63 of which are previously unreleased audio & video tracks. It's packed with extras and it can be yours with 20% off the list price at Amazon.

Beastie Boys Licensed To Ill 30th Anniversary: was $29.99 now $24.62 at Amazon I bought the debut album by Beastie Boys on cassette back in the day off the back of the singles (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!) and No Sleep Till Brooklyn. Licensed To Ill was the record which introduced me to a side of music I'd not experienced before - and you can get the 30th anniversary edition with 18% off at Amazon right now.

When is Memorial Day 2025? Memorial Day takes place on the last Monday in May every year and this year it’ll take place on Monday, May 26. The day is a federal holiday in the United States and honours military personal who have died while serving their country.

When do the 2025 Memorial Day deals start? While it’s a federal holiday, Memorial Day is also a day where retailers are known to cut prices right across the board, with sales always getting under way in the lead up to the day itself. While there are plenty of deals to be found right now on vinyl, CDs, headphones, turntables, pop culture collectables and more, the day itself will bring even more price reductions.

How can I spot the best Memorial Day deals? The Memorial Day 2025 deals will be spread across multiple websites and I've provided some useful links to some of them at the top of this guide. If you're after a bargain on headphones, turntables, speakers, vinyl or anything else, I have a few recommendations. First, find out the RRP of the product you’re after. That way you’ll be able to see at a glance how much money you're actually saving. Keep a list of the products you have your eye on and check back regularly throughout Memorial Day itself to see if that must-have product has been slashed in price. Deals are likely to change as the day progresses so keep tabs on those products. As for what makes a good deal, it doesn’t necessarily have to be a cut in price – although that will be the main focus. There could be two for one offers on or added extras included with an item. Keep your eyes on the small print - and I'll also be highlighting some awesome CD and vinyl bargains right here.