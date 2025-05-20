Don’t let the Muggles get you down and instead dive into these magic Memorial Day Lego deals
The Memorial Day sales have kicked off and there’s big savings on Lego including Harry Potter, Star Wars and The Lord Of The Rings sets
This year’s Memorial Day takes place on Monday, May 26 and it’s a time when the biggest online retailers cut their prices on a whole range of products - and that includes big savings on Lego sets for the whole family.
The first Memorial Day Lego deal to turn my head was the awesome Lego Star Wars TIE Bomber which has been reduced from $64.99 to $51.99 over at Amazon. It’s a 625-piece kit and ideal for younger Lego fans as well as Star Wars veterans.
If Harry Potter is more to your tastes than adventures in a galaxy far, far away, then Walmart are offering the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set for $144.49 - that’s down from its list price of $169.99. The 2660-piece kit is packed with details, including the Astronomy Tower, Great Hall, the Chamber Of Secrets, Potions classroom and Chessboard Chamber.
For more great Memorial Day Lego deals, check out my selection below.
Memorial Day Lego deals
This Lego BrickHeadz set features mini figures of Gandalf The Grey and the Balrog from The Lord Of The Rings. The kit contains 348 pieces and also includes Gandalf’s sword and rod along with the Balrog’s evil whip. Get it at Amazon.
Let the romance blossom with these Lego figures of Aragorn & Arwen - also part of Lego’s The Lord Of The Rings BrickHeadz collection. The set is comprised of 261 pieces and shows Aragorn with his mail and crown. Pick the kit up at Amazon.
Boba Fett’s famous starship has been recreated in Lego form and it’s on sale right now at Amazon. The 593-piece set has rotating dual blaster cannons, and of course, a Carbonite chamber. The set also comes with Lego mini figures of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian.
Here’s the N1 Starfighter from The Book Of Boba Fett, complete with a Mandalorian minifigure, Peli Motto, a BD droid and Baby Yoda who can sit in the model’s passenger seat. Pick it up at Amazon.
This Lego Harry Potter Hagrid and Harry motorbike set features Hedwig, while the famous owl and the main characters can be moved into a variety of poses once the 617-piece model is complete. Save on the Lego set over at Walmart.
Once built, this 561-piece recreation of the famous Hogwarts Sorting Hat actually speaks. It includes 31 randomised sounds and the batteries are included. It also comes with a display stand and a Lego Harry Potter minifigure. Get yours from Walmart.
