These Memorial Day music deals will rock your world - save on speakers, headphones, earplugs, books & more

Memorial Day takes place on the last Monday in May, and this year it’ll take place on May 26. It’s a day when online retailers cut the prices of a whole range of products, but this year, the deals have started to come in early and I’ve picked out some of my favourite music-themed bargains.

I’ll kick off with a 20% saving on the lightweight Hearprotek Concert earplugs which have been reduced from $17.99 to $14.39 at Amazon. The pack contains two pairs of reusable silicone earplugs which offer up to 23dB of noise protection.

If you’re looking for a cheap but excellent pair of headphones, then the Soundcore Anker Life Q20 are worth a closer look - and there’s 33% off them at Amazon. The price has been slashed from $59.99 to just $39.98 making this a top deal. They have up to 60 hours of playback and offer excellent audio.

Memorial Day deals

I recently bought a JBL Go 4 portable speaker for a trip away and I loved it so much that I now use it around the house on a daily basis. The good news is that if you want one, Amazon have cut the price by 20% - down from $49.95 to $39.95. It’s a rugged wee thing that sounds fantastic and is available in a range of colours. It carries an IP67 rating meaning it’s waterproof and dustproof and you’ll get 7 hours of music from a full charge. Thoroughly recommended, especially at this price.

Sleep Token are crushing it right now with their new album Even In Arcadia and if you want to show the world your love for the band, then Hot Topic have taken 20% off the price of this black Sleep Token beanie - down from $18.90 to $15.12.

Hot Topic also has a sale running with up to 60% off a range of clothing, including t-shirts, hoodies and collectables.

Funko Pop Ozzy Osbourne: was $31.79 now $24.99 at Amazon If collectables are your thing, then here's a neat deal on the Funko Pop figure of Ozzy Osbourne in his Ordinary Man guise.with a 21% saving. Ozzy comes complete with bowler hat and bat wings and you can grab him over at Amazon right now.

Rush legend Geddy Lee released his autobiography My Effin’ Life a couple of years ago and I had the pleasure of attending one of his tour dates to promote the book. It’s a must read for any Rush fan and if you’ve still to pick it up, you can get it with a huge 55% off right now at Amazon. They’ve reduced the price of the hardcover from $40 to just $17.96. Essential reading.

