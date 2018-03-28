Melvins premiere video for new song Embrace The Rub

Melvins have released a video to accompany their new song Embrace The Rub.

It’s the second track to be released from the band’s upcoming album Pinkus Abortion Technician, which is set to arrive on April 20 via Ipecac Recordings.

Melvins - Pinkus Abortion Technician 1. Stop Moving To Florida

2. Embrace The Rub

3. Don’t Forget To Breathe

4. Flamboyant Duck

5. Break Bread

6. I Want To Hold Your Hand

7. Prenup Butter

8. Graveyard

The record sees Melvins mainstays Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover joined by long-time collaborator Steve McDonald (Redd Kross, OFF!) and Jeff Pinkus (Butthole Surfers), both on bass. The album will be the band's first to use two bass tracks on every song.

Dale Crover said of the song: "Embrace The Rub is a Steven McDonald penned, punker tune throwback to his days as a young Hawthorne, CA punk hanging out with Black Flag,”

“For some reason, I decided that this tune really needed a piano part."

Melvins will head out on a North American tour from late April, and will feature the full four-piece for all dates. Find full details below.

Apr 26: Casbah, San Diego, CA, US

Apr 27: The Rock, Tucson, AZ, US

Apr 29: Tree’s, Dallas, TX, US

Apr 30: Mohawk, Austin, TX, US

May 01: White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX, US

May 03: Spanish Moon, Baton Rouge, LA, US

May 04: Zydeco, Birmingham, AL, US

May 06: Visulite Theater, Charlotte, NC, US

May 07: Cat's Cradle, Carrboro, NC, US

May 09: Ottobar, Baltimore, MD, US

May 10: Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA, US

May 11: Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY, US

May 12: Space Ballroom, Hamden, CT, US

May 13: Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA, US

May 14: Corona Theatre, Montreal, QC, Canada

May 16: Velvet Underground, Toronto, ON, Canada

May 18: Grog Shop, Cleveland, OH, US

May 19: Rex Theater, Pittsburgh, PA, US

May 20: Headliner's Music Hall, Louisville, KY, US

May 22: 3rd & Lindsley, Nashville, TN, US

May 23: Hi-Tone, Memphis, TN, US

May 24: The Ready Room, St. Louis, MO, US

May 25: Record Bar, Kansas City, MO, US

May 26: Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, OK, US

May 27: Opolis, Norman, OK, US

May 29: Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, NM, US

May 30: The Green Room, Flagstaff, AZ, US

May 31: Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ, US

Jul 12: The Observatory, Santa Ana, CA, US

Jul 13: Troubadour, Los Angeles, CA, US

Jul 14: Strummer’s, Fresno, CA, US

Jul 16: Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA, US

Jul 17: Holy Diver, Sacramento, CA, US

Jul 19: Neumo’s, Seattle, WA, US

Jul 20: Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR, US

Jul 21: Venue Nightclub, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Jul 24: Union Hall, Edmonton, AB, Canada

Jul 25: Marquee Room, Calgary, AB, Canada

Jul 27: Pyramid Cabaret, Winnipeg, MB, Canada

Jul 28: The Aquarium (Dempsey's Upstairs), Fargo, ND, US

Jul 29: First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN, US

Jul 30: High Noon Saloon, Madison, WI, US

Jul 31: Park West, Chicago, IL, US

Aug 02: The Pyramid Scheme, Grand Rapids, MI, US

Aug 03: El Club, Detroit, MI, US

Aug 04: A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH, US

Aug 05: The Vogue Theatre, Indianapolis, IN, US

Aug 06: Rock Island Brewing Company, Rock Island, IL, US

Aug 07: Wooly’s, Des Moines, IA, US

Aug 08: The Waiting Room, Omaha, NE, US

Aug 10: Gothic Theatre, Englewood, CO, US

Aug 11: Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins, CO, US

Aug 13: Urban Lounge, Salt Lake City, UT, US

Aug 14: The Bunkhouse Saloon, Las Vegas, NV, US