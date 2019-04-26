Mastodon’s Troy Sanders joins Thin Lizzy

Mastodon’s Troy Sanders will take over bass duties with Thin Lizzy for their upcoming run of European festival appearances.

The band are playing several shows this summer to commemorate 50 years since the formation of the original band and the 40th anniversary of their 1979 album Black Rose.

Those dates will commence with a set at the Steelhouse Festival in Ebbw Vale, Wales, on July 28 where the band will play the whole of Black Rose as a worldwide exclusive.

Sanders says: “It’s no secret that Thin Lizzy has had a big influence on Mastodon’s music. Being asked to join them on stage is a big deal and true honour to me. I am really looking forward to it!”

Guitarist Scott Gorham adds: “We are very happy to welcome Troy to the Lizzy family! We met a few years ago at the Download festival and he’s a great guy and killer bass player to boot, so very happy he wanted to join us for the shows this summer.”

And vocalist Ricky Warwick says: “Mastodon are a fantastic band and knowing how much of a Thin Lizzy fan Troy is, he will be an amazing addition to the fold.”

The Thin Lizzy lineup is completed by guitarist Damon Johnson, keyboardist Darren Wharton and Judas Priest drummer Scott Travis.

Thin Lizzy 2019 festival dates

Jul 28: Ebbw Vale Steelhouse Festival, UK (exclusive Black Rose set)

Aug 04: Macclesfield Rewind North Festival, UK

Aug 08: Alicante Leyendas Del Rock Festival, Spain

Aug 10: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium