"I've never met three people that were so full of themselves. It's disgusting." Ex-Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds hits out at his former bandmates in scathing social media post

Ex-Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds has hit out again at his former bandmates in a savage social media post.

Hinds' surprise exit from the group was announced on March 7, with a statement from his former bandmates Bill Kelliher, Troy Sanders and Brann Dailor declaring, "We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors."

The idea that the split was amicable, however, was rathern undermined In June, when in a comment posted on Instagram, Hinds wrote, "I want [sic] miss being in a shit band with horrible humans."

Last week, the guitarist apparently made another scathing social media post, criticising his bandmates of 25 years.



His comments came in reference to a fan posting a 2012 live performance video of Mastodon's Crack The Skye, the title track of the Atlanta band's fourth album.



“My Guitar sounds great," Hinds commented, "but Troy and prawn [apparently Hinds' nickname for Brann Dailor] sound absolutely horrible ..they are way out of key ..embarrassing and they kicked me out of the band for embarrassing them for being who I am ..but what about who they are ? They are two people that can’t sing..together live or anywhere else in the world ..everything they try to sing in the studio is manipulated by autotune because they’re incapable of singing in key..fuck these guys ..only I know who they really are ..they are the biggest fans of them self’s .."



Hinds' rant continues, "I’ve never seen anyone in my life look in the mirror more than Troy Sanders. He thinks he’s God’s gift to anything. I’ve never met three people that were so full of themselves. It’s disgusting."

(Image credit: Instagram)

Hinds' former friends have been more diplomatic about the split.

Earlier this year, vocalist/guitarist Bill Kelliher told Guitar World: "Like a marriage, sometimes people grow apart, and they get interested in other things. We wish nothing but the best for Brent in chasing his dreams. You know, it’s amazing that we made it 25 years with the four of us."

Relations between Hinds and his bandmates weren't always entirely drama-free over the years. In 2018, following a motorcycle accident, Hinds was absent when Mastodon picked up the Best Metal Performance Grammy award for the song Sultan’s Curse from Emperor of Sand: the guitarist subsequently complained to this writer that he was offended that his bandmates didn't mention him from the stage when collecting the award.