Mastodon return with new video for Pushing The Tides

US prog metallers Mastodon return to action with a video for brand new track Pushing The Tides, which you can watch in full below.

It's the first new music from the band's upcoming album Hushed And Grim, their first since 2017's Emperor Of Sand, and will be released through Reprise Records on October 31.

The twisting rhythms and time-changes of Pushing The Tides are echoed throughout the whole of Hushed And Grim, which is probably the band's most intricate and expansive musical album since 2009's groundbreaking Crack The Skye.

"We all just kind of [went into it] with open minds, and the result is amazing," guitarist Bill Kelliher said earlier this year. "It’s the fullest‑, biggest-sounding record we’ve done so far.”

The new album was recorded in the wake of the loss of the band's longtime manager Nick John who sadly passed away in 2018 (the band released a cover of Stairway To Heaven in John's honour in 2019) as well as their late tour manager Bob Dallas.

Hushed And Grim was recorded with producer Dave Bottrill (Tool, Rush, Peter Gabriel, Muse) at West End Sound, the studio located inside of their Atlanta rehearsal facility Ember City. Artwork is again the work of longtime Mastodon collaborator Paul Romano, which you can see below).

Pre-order Hushed And Grim.

Mastodon: Hushed And Grim tracklist

Disc 1

1. Pain With An Anchor

2. The Crux

3. Sickle And Peace

4. More Than I Could Chew

5. The Beast

6. Skeleton Of Splendor

7. Teardrinker

8. Pushing The Tides

Disc 2

1. Peace And Tranquility

2. Dagger

3. Had It All

4. Savage Lands

5. Gobblers Of Dregs

6. Eyes Of Serpents

7. Gigantium