Mastodon confirm Cold Dark Place EP

Mastodon have confirmed the release of four-track EP Cold Dark Place on September 22 via Reprise Records.

Three of the songs were recorded during sessions for 2014 album Once More ‘Round The Sun, while the fourth was laid down while the band worked on most recent LP Emperor Of Sand.

The release had been expected for some time. Guitarist Brent Hinds previously discussed the project as mainly a solo writing project, with recording assistance from bandmates Brann Dailor and Troy Sanders.

Hinds – who revealed the EP cover last week, although it was generally thought to be a full-length release at the time – said last year: “It’s an album I wrote myself and recorded with Brann and Troy during the Once More ‘Round The Sun sessions. It has to do with a nasty breakup that I went through.”

A limited-edition vinyl picture disc version will be launched on October 27.

Hinds, Dailor and colleague Bill Kelliher appeared as White Walkers on the Game Of Thrones series finale, which aired on US TV on August 27 and on UK TV last night. It was their second appearance on the show.

Mastodon commence a US tour next month, with UK dates to follow in December. Full dates below.

Mastodon: Cold Dark Place EP tracklist

North Star Blue Walsh Toe To Toe Cold Dark Place

Sep 09: Chicago The Metro, IL

Sep 16: Shakopee 93X Twenty, MN

Sep 23: Englewood High Elevation Festival, CO

Sep 26: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 27: Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

Sep 29: Knoxville Civic Auditorium, TN

Sep 30: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 01: Janesville JJO Sonic Boom, Wi

Oct 03: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Oct 04: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Oct 06: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Oct 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Oct 09: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 10: Rochester The Armory, NY

Oct 11: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Oct 13: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 14: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Oct 15: Houston Monster Energy House Open Air, TX

Oct 17: Albuquerque Historic El Rey Theater, NM

Oct 19: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Oct 21: Sacramento Monster Energy Aftershock, CA

Oct 23: Garden City Revolution Center, ID

Oct 24: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 25: Vancouver Orpheum Theatre, BC

Dec 02: Cardiff Great Hall

Dec 04: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 05: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 06: Newcastle Northumbria Uni

Dec 07: Glasgow Barrowland

Dec 09: Manchester Academy

Dec 10: London O2 Academy Brixton

How family tragedy fuelled Mastodon's proggiest-ever album