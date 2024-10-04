Marjana Semkina shares new video for Anything But Sleep featuring Jim Grey of Caligula's Horse

Iamthemorning singer Marjana Semkina has shared a brand new video for her latest solo single, Anything But Sleep, featuring Caligula's Horse frontman Jim Grey.

The new single is taken from her second album Sirin which she released earlier this year.

"I'm so thrilled with this collaboration - Jim has one of the most beautiful voices and hearing him on my song and singing with him was such a special experience," Semkina enthuses.



"The song in my true fashion is about a dead girl haunting her abusive former lover and gradually driving him insane (something I definitely will do when I die) and the music video was produced in collaboration with the wonderful Cinebuds in The Netherlands over a very stormy summer weekend. Jim's footage was kindly provided by the old friend Adrian Goleby.



"Overall I think it's my favourite music video I've ever done and what a joy it is to be able to work with so many incredibly talented people."

Semkina will perform racks from Sirin and more at a special one-off show at St Matthias Church in Stoke Newington, on November 1, at which she will also perform with the full-band version of Iamthemorning as headline act. Gleb Koyadin will also perform a solo set of his own material.

Get tickets.

Get Sirin.



Marjana Semkina - Anything But Sleep (feat. Jim Grey) Official Video - YouTube Watch On