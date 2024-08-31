Iamthemorning announce full band London show for November

Critically acclaimed progressive chamber rock duo Iamthemorning have announced a special live show at St Matthias Church on November 1.

The duo, pianist and keyboard player Gleb Kolyadin and singer Marjana Semkina, will be backed with their full live band of Liam McLaughlin on guitar and Evan Carson on drums and percussion.

For the very first time the band will also introduce music from the band member's solo material as well, details of which will be revealed at a later date. Kolyadin has released three solo albums, the most recent being 2022's The Outland, while Semkina has just released her second solo album, Sirin.

"The evening will be set against the stunning backdrop of St Matthias Church, a venue known for its ethereal ambiance, perfectly complementing the band’s intricate and emotive sound," says Semkina. "Tickets are limited, so early booking is recommended. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of iamthemorning in one of London’s most beautiful venues."

The evening is being promoted by the London Prog Gigs Facebook group. Check their Facebook page for tickets details.

Iamthemorning will also appear at The Bedford in Balham on the bill for this year's A Sunday In September event on September 15, headlined by The Fierce And The Dead and also featuring Halifax post-rock quartet L.O.E. and punk/new wave survivor Wreckless Eric and Message From The Ravens.

