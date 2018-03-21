Marilyn Manson teases new video starring Courtney Love

Marilyn Manson has released a short teaser video for his upcoming promo for Tattooed In Reverse.

The song features on the shock rocker’s latest studio album Heaven Upside Down, with the new video featuring Courtney Love.

Manson says on Twitter: “Who allowed Courtney Love to be my nurse? Oh shit… I did. Tattooed In Reverse.”

He later posted an picture showing himself and Love on Instagram with the caption: “Taking shit back. TIR.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Manson would head out on a joint North American tour with Rob Zombie this summer.

The dates have been billed as The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour and will get under way on July 11 at Detroit’s DTE Energy Music Center.

Find a full list of shows below.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour

Jul 11: Detroit DTE Energy Music Center, MI

Jul 13: Oshkosh Rock USA Festival, WI

Jul 14: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amp, MO

Jul 15: Chicago Hollywood Casino, IL

Jul 17: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 18: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Center, OH

Jul 20: Virginia Beach Veteran’s United, VA

Jul 21: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 24: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Pavilion, NJ

Jul 25: Pittsburgh Keybank Pavilion, PA

Jul 26: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 28: Montreal Heavy Metal Festival, QC

Jul 29: Bangor Impact Music Festival, ME

Aug 07: Wantagh Jones beach, NY

Aug 08: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 11: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 12: Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 14: Atlanta Cellairis Amp At Lakewood, GA

Aug 16: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 17: Austin 360, TX

Aug 18: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 22: Salt lake City Usana Amp, UT

Aug 24: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amp, CA

Aug 25: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 26: Phoenix Ak Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 28: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 29: Irvine Fivepoint Amp, CA

