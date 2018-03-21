Watch Glenn Tipton rejoin Judas Priest onstage in New Jersey

Glenn Tipton rejoined Judas Priest onstage last night in New Jersey.

The guitarist was forced to take a step back from touring full-time with the band after his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis came to light.

Andy Sneap has been playing in Tipton’s place as the band tour across North America in support of their latest album Firepower.

But at their show at the Newark Prudential Center, Tipton appeared onstage for the encores and ripped through Metal Gods, Breaking The Law and Living After Midnight.

Watch fan-filmed footage below.

Last week, Tipton issued a statement addressing his Parkinson’s battle, saying: “I have been overwhelmed by the massive support and love I’ve had from other artists and from fans all over the world and from many friends and metal maniacs out there.

“It’s not the end for me – I’ll still be able to write and record and on good days even join the band on stage for a few songs. With new medication and advances being made, who knows what the future holds.

“But one thing’s for sure – it will certainly involve Priest!”

Priest’s Firepower tour continues on March 22 at Uncasville’s Mogehan Sun Arena. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Mar 22: Uncasville Mogehan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 25: Ottawa The Arena At TD Place, ON

Mar 27: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Mar 28: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON

Mar 30: Rama Casino Rama, ON

Mar 31: Detroit Masonic Temple, MI

Apr 03: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Apr 05: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Apr 08: Bloomington Grossinger Motors Arena, IL

Apr 10: Casper Events Center, WY

Apr 11: Loveland Budweiser Events Center, CO

Apr 15: Kent ShoWare Center, WA

Apr 17: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Apr 19: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Apr 22: Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre, CA

Apr 24: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 28: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Apr 29: Sugarland Smart Financial Centre, TX

May 01: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Jul 19: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 21: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock Festival, Poland

Jul 31: Munich Zenith, Germany

Aug 08: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

Aug 10: Bloodstock Festival, UK

