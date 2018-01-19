The 10 best Marilyn Manson songs, chosen by Davey Suicide

Marilyn Manson has left a lasting mark on millions of people around the world. In the 90s he was Public Enemy Number One and capitalised on that notoriety by making himself larger than life, scarier than ever, the real antichrist superstar. It stands to reason that many bands have adopted and adapted Mazza’s striking gothic image over the years, from Motionless In White to Deathstars, and he has influenced a ton of metalheads to form bands.

Industrialised wrecking crew Davey Suicide are biiig fans of The God Of Fuck, and the eponymous frontman himself has picked the ten songs he thinks are the best Marilyn Manson songs ever. What do you think of his choices?

Coma White

“A perfect way to end the Mechanical Animals album. I love listening to the conviction of the vocals in the verses with headphones. ‘All the drugs in this world, won’t save her from herself,’ is a powerful line. We’ve all had those moments where it seemed like there was no escape from how you were feeling.”

Nobodies

“Manson has used the media to his benefit throughout his career, and Nobodies is a prime example of that. The implication of Columbine shooters, from nobodies to somebody, left us thinking about what could have happened if someone listened to what these kids had to say – could this tragic event been prevented? Beautifully dynamic, vocally gripping and captivating.”

Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)

“I’m not a big fan of covers, unless they’re done right. Manson pulled off what every artist should do when covering a song – embodying it into their own style and breathing a new life into it. Sweet Dreams went from an upbeat 80s pop hit to a dark, twisted, haunting masterpiece that helped put him on the map. I also love his interpretations of Personal Jesus and Tainted Love.”

This Is The New Shit

“What an epic way to open up The Golden Age Of Grotesque, after setting the bar with the previous release, Holywood. Vocally, Manson’s cadence in the pre-chorus was something he hadn’t done before and it reminded me of the first time I heard Jonathan Davis of Korn sing Twist. It was new, exciting and cool mockery of the pop culture machine that is tiresome and cookie cutter.”

Rock Is Dead

”‘We’re so full of hope and so full of shit.’ Throughout his career, Manson had a way of saying things we’ve all heard before in a new way. Rock wasn’t dead in his prime and this track was an exciting breath of fresh air amongst TRL’s assembly line pop acts.”

The Fight Song

“This track screams freedom from the restraint society has put on us, and we hear the song formula resurface again on Golden Age with a slight twist on Mobscene. A kick you in your face smash of a rock song.”

Disposable Teens

“I’m a big fan of the swing and shuffle beats that Manson has made signature to his sound throughout his career. Alongside a catchy riff and brilliant lyrics, this song slays. ‘And I’m a black rainbow / And I’m an ape of god / I’ve got a face that’s made for violence upon / And I’m a teen distortion / Survived abortion / A rebel from the waist down.”

I Don’t Like The Drugs (But The Drugs Like Me)

“Channeling his inner Bowie, the Mechanical Animals era was one of my favourites and this song was a big reason. The way Manson writes his lyrics leaves a loose interpretation that could go either way, bringing more audiences in. The gospel choir breakdown into the last chorus is reminiscent of Bowie’s Fame meeting Queen’s We Will Rock You, giving us something we haven’t heard in previous albums.”

Mobscene

“From the opening riff, to the in-your-face chorus, to the Faith No More Be Aggressive inspired post-hook, Mobscene has the right ingredients of a big rock anthem. A gem from the Golden Age era.

Irresponsible Hate Anthem

“The Antichrist Superstar era was filled with raw rebellion, angst and purpose. It’s Manson vs The World on this track and no one is safe from being called out. I relate to you man, I wasn’t born with enough middle fingers either.”

Davey Suicide UK tour dates

19 Jan: Satan’s Hollow, Manchester

20 Jan: Corporation , Sheffield

21 Jan: Parish, Huddersfield

22 Jan: Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

23 Jan: Redrum, Stafford

24 Jan: The Louisiana, Bristol

25 Jan: The Talking Heads, Southampton

26 Jan: The Underground, Plymouth

27 Jan: Cobblestones, Bridgwater

28 Jan: The Underworld, London (with Michale Graves from Misfits)

1999: Columbine, Marilyn Manson and the real-life Antichrist Superstar