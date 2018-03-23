Trending

Marilyn Manson releases Tattooed In Reverse video starring Courtney Love

By News  

Watch Marilyn Manson’s brand new video for Tattooed In Reverse, starring Courtney Love - track taken from his latest album Heaven Upside Down

Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson has released his video for Tattooed in Reverse.

He teased the promo for the Heaven Upside Down track earlier this week – revealing it also stars Courtney Love.

Manson said on Twitter: “Who allowed Courtney Love to be my nurse? Oh shit… I did. Tattooed In Reverse.” He later posted an picture showing himself and Love on Instagram with the caption: “Taking shit back. TIR.”

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s The Pale Emperor, Manson previous said: “It’s pretty violent in its nature for some reason. It’s not emotional in the same way. It’s got a chip on its shoulder. I can’t wait for people to hear it – I think they’re going to be quite surprised.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Manson would head out on a joint North American tour with Rob Zombie this summer.

The dates have been billed as The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour and will get under way on July 11 at Detroit’s DTE Energy Music Center.

Find a full list of shows below.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour

Jul 11: Detroit DTE Energy Music Center, MI
Jul 13: Oshkosh Rock USA Festival, WI
Jul 14: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amp, MO
Jul 15: Chicago Hollywood Casino, IL
Jul 17: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH
Jul 18: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Center, OH
Jul 20: Virginia Beach Veteran’s United, VA
Jul 21: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Jul 24: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Pavilion, NJ
Jul 25: Pittsburgh Keybank Pavilion, PA
Jul 26: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON
Jul 28: Montreal Heavy Metal Festival, QC
Jul 29: Bangor Impact Music Festival, ME
Aug 07: Wantagh Jones beach, NY
Aug 08: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Aug 11: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT
Aug 12: Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY
Aug 14: Atlanta Cellairis Amp At Lakewood, GA
Aug 16: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX
Aug 17: Austin 360, TX
Aug 18: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Aug 20: Denver Pepsi Center, CO
Aug 22: Salt lake City Usana Amp, UT
Aug 24: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amp, CA
Aug 25: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV
Aug 26: Phoenix Ak Chin Pavilion, AZ
Aug 28: Concord Pavilion, CA
Aug 29: Irvine Fivepoint Amp, CA

