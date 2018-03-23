Slash feat Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators return with new album

Slash has announced that a new album with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will be released later this year.

The as-yet-untiled record is expected to launch in the autumn and will be the follow-up to 2014’s World On Fire.

Slash says: “I’m excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record – it’s got some cool songs and it’s got a great live feel.

“I’ve been working with Myles, Brent Fitz and Todd Kerns for about eight years now. It’s been an amazing ride so far. As a band we continue to get better, which is great.

“With the addition of Frank Sidoris since the World On Fire tour, I feel we have hit a great, creative stride, which I definitely think shows on this next record.”

The album will be produced by Michael Baskette, with a North American tour expected to be announced around the record’s launch date. Further details will be revealed in due course.

Slash will also head out on the road across Europe this summer with his Guns N’ Roses bandmates, includinga headline set at the UK’s Download festival, and the guitar icon reports he’s looking forward to the experience.

He says: “I love doing European fests, and this is the first time we’ve done any proper festivals over there on the Not In This Lifetime tour.

“It’s indescribable to explain these shows. I’m looking over and seeing Axl, Duff and Dizzy, whom I’ve known forever, but it also feels like an entirely new experience with Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese.

“It’s like being in a new band, except there’s a chemistry that is established from days of old, so it’s a natural thing that’s always been there.”

Find a full list of Guns N’ Roses tour dates below.

Myles Kennedy recently released his debut solo album Year Of The Tiger and is currently on tour across the UK.

Jun 03: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 06: Odense Dyrskueplausen, Denmark

Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany

Jun 18: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelane, Germany

Jun 26: Bordeaux Matmut Stadium, France

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany

Jul 09: Chorzoq Stadion Slaski, Poland

Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia

Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway

Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden