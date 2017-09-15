Marilyn Manson releases NSFW video for We Know Where You Fucking Live

Marilyn Manson has released the official video for his new song We Know Where You Fucking Live.

The video comes days after the shock-rock icon released the audio, which is the first music to come from his upcoming tenth album Heaven Upside Down, set for release on October 6.

We Know Where You Fucking Live’s video depicts a home invasion by Manson and a gang of scantily-clad nuns.

Earlier this week, Mansonbranded pop star Justin Bieber a “piece of shit” following an incident between the pair last year concerning merchandise.

Heaven Upside Down is available to pre-order now.

Heaven Upside Down tracklist

Revelation #12

Tattooed in Reverse

WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE

SAY10

KILL4ME

Saturnalia

JE$U$ CRI$IS

Blood Honey

Heaven Upside Down

Threats of Romance

The first reaction to Marilyn Manson's new song We Know Where You Fucking Live