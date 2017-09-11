The first reaction to Marilyn Manson's new song We Know Where You Fucking Live

That scream. As powerful as it was back in the ‘90s. WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE! You’d better hope Marilyn Manson doesn’t, or he’s gonna be round to effing eff you up. Harnessing the fury of records past, and once again featuring the composition talents of Hollywood film composer Tyler Bates, this track announces the God Of Fuck’s return in the most bombastic and violent way possible. But between the loud choruses, Manson’s dark, impish wit twists around the verses. ‘So what’s a nice place like this, doing round people like us?’ he asks in that droll, all-knowing gothic drawl.

The song was announced via a teaser poster campaign featuring the crosshairs of a gun and a statement from Manson about the state of society: ‘The unfreedom of thought, hardened by casual violence allows Me to prepare us all for the disintegration of what Our world has become.’ This is the sound of order unravelling. Some people were lucky enough to see him perform it live this summer – we’re betting this is gonna descend into chaos when he comes to town in December.

Sep 27: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 30: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Oct 02: Boston House of Blues, MA

Oct 03: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Oct 05: Toronto Rebel, ON

Oct 08: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Oct 10: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Oct 11: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Oct 17: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Oct 19: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 20: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 23: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Oct 27: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Oct 28: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Nov 05: San Bernardino Knotfest, California

Dec 04: Manchester O2 Apollo

Dec 05: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 06: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 08: Newport Centre

Dec 09: London SSE Arena Wembley

Marilyn Manson unleashes bombastic, violent new recording