Marilyn Manson calls Justin Bieber a “piece of s***” after t-shirt incident

Marilyn Manson has branded pop star Justin Bieber a “piece of shit” following an incident between the pair last year.

The pop star tried to pass off a $195 sleeveless Manson t-shirt as part of his own line of tour merchandise last year with the line “Bigger Than Satan… Bieber.”

And when the pair came face-to-face for the first time, Manson recalls Bieber made a disparaging remark – and Manson responded by playing a prank on the pop star.

Manson tells Consequence Of Sound: “He was already wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt – and he said to me, ‘I made you relevant again.’ Bad mistake to say to me.

“The next day I told him I’d be at his soundcheck at Staples Center to do Beautiful People.” Manson, of course, didn’t intend to appear but Bieber “believed that I’d show up, because he was that stupid.”

Manson reveals he took proceeds from sales of the t-shirts and adds: “They didn’t even fight, they were just like, ‘Yeah, we already know, we did wrong, so here’s the money.’”

He adds of Bieber: “He was a real piece of shit in the way he had the arrogance to say that. He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘Yo yo bro!’ and touches you when he’s talking.

“I’m like, you need to stand down – you’re dick height on me, ok? So stand down, son.”

Manson will release his new studio album Heaven Upside Down on October 6 and launched the single We Know Where You Fucking Live earlier this week.

Bieber with the Manson t-shirt (Image: © Getty)

Marilyn Manson 2017 tour dates

Sep 27: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 30: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Oct 02: Boston House of Blues, MA

Oct 03: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Oct 05: Toronto Rebel, ON

Oct 08: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Oct 10: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Oct 11: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Oct 17: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Oct 19: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 20: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 23: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Oct 27: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Oct 28: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Nov 05: San Bernardino Knotfest, CA

Dec 04: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Dec 05: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 06: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Dec 08: Newport Centre, UK

Dec 09: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Teens react to Marilyn Manson