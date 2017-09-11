Marilyn Manson unleashes bombastic, violent new recording

Marilyn Manson has released a stream of his new single, WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE. The track was premiered by Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 show today, and is now available on streaming platforms including YouTube and Spotify.

The single is the first track to emerge from Manson’s forthcoming album Heaven Upside Down, which is set for release on October 6.

Speaking about the new material last year, Manson said: “It’s not very much in any way like The Pale Emperor. The people who have heard the new songs said it reminded them of Antichrist Superstar and Mechanical Animals – but with a new, different approach.

“It’s pretty violent in its nature for some reason. It’s not emotional in the same way. It’s got a chip on its shoulder. I can’t wait for people to hear it – I think they’re going to be quite surprised.”

Last week, Manson posted a picture on Instagram that featured a WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE poster.

Heaven Upside Down tracklist

Revelation #12

Tattooed in Reverse

WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE

SAY10

KILL4ME

Saturnalia

JE$U$ CRI$IS

Blood Honey

Heaven Upside Down

Threats of Romance

Marilyn Manson 2017 tour dates

Sep 27: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 30: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Oct 02: Boston House of Blues, MA

Oct 03: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Oct 05: Toronto Rebel, ON

Oct 08: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Oct 10: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Oct 11: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Oct 17: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Oct 19: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 20: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 23: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Oct 27: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Oct 28: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Nov 05: San Bernardino Knotfest, California

Dec 04: Manchester O2 Apollo

Dec 05: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 06: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 08: Newport Centre

Dec 09: London SSE Arena Wembley

