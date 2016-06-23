Marillion’s Steve Rothery unveils Postcards From The Road

Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery has opened pre-orders for his career-spanning book entitled Postcards From The Road.

It’ll be shipped in July and is the first of three planned volumes showcasing Rothery’s photographic diaries.

The project has been 15 years in the making and is said to detail what life is like on the road for a touring musician.

It begins with “Steve’s early life in Whitby, North Yorkshire,” and gives “insights into the early days of Marillion through to Fish’s departure in 1988 and the subsequent rebirth of the band with Steve Hogarth.”

Postcards From The Road is limited to just 3000 copies, spans 180 pages and is presented as a hardback coffee table book. It contains more than 400 photographs from Rothery’s career throughout the 80s and early 90s.

The publication is available directly through Marillion’s online store.

The band are currently working on their 18th album FEAR, which is set for a September 23 release. Rothery, Hogarth, Pete Trewavas, Mark Kelly and Ian Mosley head out on the road next month.

Jul 11: Barcelona Sala Barts, Spain

Jul 12: Madrid Noches Del Botanico, Spain

Jul 14: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Jul 15: Erfurt Gewerkschaftshaus, Germany

Jul 16: Wertheim Burg Wertheim, Germany

Jul 18: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Jul 19: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Jul 20: Fulda Universitatsplatz, Germany

Jul 25: Slupsk Dollna Charlotty X Festival, Poland

Aug 05: Schwetzingen Open Air Im Park, Germany

Aug 06: Nurnberg Lieder Am See, Germany

Aug 08: Cologne Theater Am Tanzbrunnen, Germany

Aug 09: Pilsen Depo, Czech Republic

Aug 11: Schaffhausen Stars In Town Festival, Switzerland

Sep 10: Verona Teatro Romano di Verona, Italy

Sep 24: Ishoj Kultur Cafe, Denmark

Oct 21: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Oct 22: Beverly Hills Saban Theater, CA

Oct 25: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Oct 27: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Oct 28: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Oct 29: Northfield Hard Rock Live, OH

Oct 31: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Nov 01: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC

Nov 02: Quebec L’Imperial Bell, QC

Nov 04: Boston Royale Boston, MA

Nov 05: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Nov 06: Philadelphia Keswick Theatre, PA

Nov 08: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Nov 27: Aylesbury, Friars Waterside, UK

Nov 28: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Dec 03: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Dec 06: Utrecht MusicCentrum, Netherlands

Dec 07: Utrecht MusicCentrum, Netherlands

Dec 09: Lille L’Aeronef, France

Dec 10: Paris Elysee Montmatre, France

Dec 11: Lyon Radiant-Bellevue, France

My Prog: A Glimpse Into The Life Of Marillion's Steve Rothery