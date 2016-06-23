Trending

Levin Minnemann Rudess offer clips from 2nd album

Tony Levin, Marco Minnemann and Jordan Rudess stream a teaser for 2nd album From The Law Offices Of Levin Minnemann Rudess

Tony Levin, Marco Minnemann and Jordan Rudess have released a promo video and teaser audio clip for their second album From The Law Offices Of Levin Minnemann Rudess.

King Crimson bassist Levin, Steven Wilson drummer Minnemann and Dream Theater keyboardist Rudess will release the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled record on July 15.

In the video Levin says that the trio had long wanted to regroup in the studio, adding: “Touring schedules being what they are, it’s taken a while to have the opportunity to do this album the way we want.

“We think it’s worthwhile music and you’ll want to check it out.”

From The Law Offices… can be pre-ordered via the trio’s PledgeMusic page or via Lazybones Records. The deluxe digipak edition includes an unreleased solo track from each band member and home video clips.

From The Law Offices Of Levin Minnemann Rudess tracklist

  1. Back To The Machine
  2. Ready, Set, Sue
  3. Riff Splat
  4. What Is The Meaning?
  5. Marseille
  6. Good Day Hearsay
  7. Witness
  8. Balloon
  9. When The Gavel Falls
  10. The Verdict
  11. Free Radicals
  12. Magistrate
  13. Shiloh’s Cat
  14. The Tort

CD-only bonus tracks

  1. Testimony
  2. Habeas Porpoise
  3. The Tort (Ver. 2xb-74)

