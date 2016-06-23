Levin Minnemann Rudess offer clips from 2nd album

Tony Levin, Marco Minnemann and Jordan Rudess have released a promo video and teaser audio clip for their second album From The Law Offices Of Levin Minnemann Rudess.

King Crimson bassist Levin, Steven Wilson drummer Minnemann and Dream Theater keyboardist Rudess will release the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled record on July 15.

In the video Levin says that the trio had long wanted to regroup in the studio, adding: “Touring schedules being what they are, it’s taken a while to have the opportunity to do this album the way we want.

“We think it’s worthwhile music and you’ll want to check it out.”

From The Law Offices… can be pre-ordered via the trio’s PledgeMusic page or via Lazybones Records. The deluxe digipak edition includes an unreleased solo track from each band member and home video clips.

From The Law Offices Of Levin Minnemann Rudess tracklist

Back To The Machine

Ready, Set, Sue

Riff Splat

What Is The Meaning?

Marseille

Good Day Hearsay

Witness

Balloon

When The Gavel Falls

The Verdict

Free Radicals

Magistrate

Shiloh’s Cat

The Tort

CD-only bonus tracks

Testimony

Habeas Porpoise

The Tort (Ver. 2xb-74)

