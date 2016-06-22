Good Tiger announce European tour

Good Tiger have announced a European winter tour after they were revealed as nominees at the Progressive Music Awards.

The supergroup features Tesseract ex-vocalist Elliot Coleman, former The Safety Fire guitarists Derya Nagle and Joaquin Ardiles, former The Faceless drummer Alex Rudinger and Architects’ former touring guitarist Morgan Sinclair on bass.

Good Tiger will tour Europe alongside Dance Gavin Dance in support of their debut album A Head Full Of Moonlight, which they released in April.

As for their Prog nomination, Nagle says the band are thrilled to make the shortlist.

He says: “It’s amazing to be nominated for a Prog award, especially as the band is coming up to its first year anniversary. I can only hope a dragon or some kind of mystical creature will present the award to the winning band.”

Voting for the Progressive Music Awards, which takes place at London’s Underglobe on September 1, is now open via Prog Magazine.

Nov 03: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Nov 04: Brighton Haunt, UK

Nov 05: Birmingham Institute 3, UK

Nov 06: Southampton Engine Rooms, Uk

Nov 08: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Nov 09: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 10: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Nov 11: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 12: Leeds Key Club, UK

Nov 14: Cardiff Globe, UK

Nov 15: Bristol Fleece, UK

Nov 16: London Underworld, UK

Nov 18: Cologne Underground, Germany

Nov 19: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Nov 20: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Nov 22: Munich Strom, Germany

Nov 23: Frankfurt Nachtleben, Germany

Nov 25: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 26: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Limelight: Good Tiger