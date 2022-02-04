Marillion pull no punches with new video for the emotive Murder Machines

Prog cover stars Marillion have released a brand new video for the emotive Murder Machines, which you can watch in full below. The song is taken from the band's forthcoming album An Hour Before It's Dark, which is released through earMusic on March 4.

The new song, with it's haunting "I put my arms around her, and killed her with love" refrain, was born in the challenging times of lockdown and social distancing and has become so much more than just a mirror of our times, more than a song that deals with the precious as well as dark sides of human relationships.

“I tried not to write about the virus," explains singer Steve Hogarth. "But it’s been so much a part of life for the past two years that it kept creeping in. The terrifying reality that to wrap my arms around my father or mother could ultimately kill them, gave birth to this song. The lyric was then developed to hint at jealousy and heartbreak - the pain of watching the woman you love embrace another man, or the emotional “murder” of the serial adulterer. And, of course, the arms of the superpowers, and the psychopaths who sometimes have their fingers on the triggers. Beware the murder machines...”

An Hour Before It's Dark will be available as CD+DVD digipak, CD digipak, jewel box CD, Blu-ray softbox, 2LP gatefold and limited edition coloured 2LP (Orange)

Further exclusive formats will be available from the band's official album store.

Pre-order An Hour Before It's Dark.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.