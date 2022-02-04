It's the return of Marillion on the cover of new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Marillion return with a brand new album and we celebrate with them on the cover of issue 127 of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now.

So we've got the inside scoop on the making of Marillion's their highly anticipated new album An Hour Before It's Dark. How the made it and the themes that drive the new songs. And an in depth review of the new music. Plus we have an exclusive extract from Mark Kelly's new autobiography as he explains how how Marillion's successful crowd-finding approach, which the band utilised once again for their most recent tour, came into being in the first place.= around the making of the Anoraknophobia album.

There's also two Marillion art prints with this issue, and a 20-track earMusic sampler album, featuring Marillion, Saga, Tarja Turunen and Trevor Rabin, Mark Kelly's Marathon, Jean-Luc Ponty, Copeland, King, Cosmo and Belew, Alphonse Mouson, George Duke, Deep Purple, Myrath and loads more...

Also in Prog 127...

The Flower Kings - Roine Stolt’s melodic prog troops are back with another double album delight

Arjen Lucassen's Star One - the Dutch prog polymath mixes prog metal and movies on new Star One album

10cc - Graham Gouldman lets us into a few songwriting secrets and discusses the band's upcoming tour

Steeleye Span's Maddy Prior - the singer discusses her early days in folk rock, touring stadiums with Jethro Tull, working with David Bowie and more...

Cynic - Paul Masvidal discusses the new Cynic album, recorded under the most tragic of circumstances.

Toundra - the Spanish post-rockers take a stand against hatred with new record, Hex

Nordic Giants - the enigmatic post-rockers give their very first magazine interview.

Richard Wileman and Matt Baber - Karda Estra and Sanguine Hum men collaborate on a new musical venture

Voivod - Canadian prog metal pioneers return with more delightful complexity

Wilderun - the US prog metallers shrug off Covid disappointments with great new album

The Paradox Twin - the ambitious UK melodic prog rockers delve into dark corners with new release

Amorphis - the Finnish prog metal heavyweights invoke more mythology on Halo

Watchtower - the astonishing story of the US prog metal nearly men

Molybaron - Irish-French prog rock? It’s a thing and it’s really rather good too

Regal Worm - mainman Jarrod Gosling let's us into his own prog world

Here's our guide on how best to get a hold of your copy of Prog while we're still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

* Prog is still on sale in the UK in most supermarkets and newsagents, even during current Covid-related restrictions, so you should have options on the high street. You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct and also Burning Shed.

Click on the corresponding cover on the single issue page at Magazines Direct for payment options.