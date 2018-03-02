Marillion announce new DVD/Blu-ray All One Tonight

Marillion have announced that their live show filmed at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2017 will be released on DVD and Blu-ray next month.

It’s titled All One Tonight and will launch on April 2 via Racket Records.

It was previously revealed that on March 26, the concert would be screened at the Everyman Cinemas at Kings Cross, Esher, Chelmsford, Leeds, Birmingham and Bristol.

A statement reads: “In two parts, All One Tonight firstly showcases the band’s acclaimed 2016 studio album F.E.A.R. in full.

“Accompanied by an awe-inspiring light show and films, Marillion perform their incisive and era-defining zeitgeist with unparalleled passion and power.

“The second half introduces In Praise Of Folly and guests, a string quartet with flute and French horn that throughout the rest of the show inject an extra depth and emotion to some of Marillion’s best-loved live material.”

The concert film was directed and edited by Tim Sidwell and recorded and mixed by Michael Hunter.

Find the cover art and setlist from the night below, along with Marillion’s upcoming tour dates.

Eldorado Living In Fear The Leavers White Paper The New Kings The Space Afraid Of Sunlight The Great Escape Easter Go Man Of 1000 Faces Waiting To Happen Neverland The Leavers

Apr 08: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Apr 09: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Apr 11: Gateshead The Sage, UK

Apr 13: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Apr 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Apr 16: Brighton Dome, UK

Apr 17: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Apr 19: Reading Hexagon, UK

Apr 20: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

Apr 22: York Barbican, UK

