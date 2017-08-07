Marillion release Marbles on triple vinyl

Marillion’s 2004 album Marbles has been reissued on triple vinyl.

The record features extra tracks Genie, The Only Unforgivable Thing, The Damage and fan favourite Ocean Cloud. The four songs didn’t feature on the original vinyl release and only appeared on the 2CD version of the album which is only available through the band’s website.

Marbles features the hit song You’re Gone which reached no.7 in the UK singles chart – the band’s first top 10 hit since Incommunicado in 1997. The follow-up single Don’t Hurt Yourself was also a success, peaking at no.16.

The Marbles triple vinyl package is now available to purchase via the Marillion’s website.

Earlier this year, vocalist Steve Hogarth, bassist Pete Trewavas, guitarist Steve Rothery, drummer Ian Mosley and keyboardist Mark Kelly launched Marbles In The Park via earMUSIC. The performance was captured at 2015’s Marillion Weekend in Port Zelande.

Last month, the band’s classic 1985 album Misplaced Childhood wasreleased in a deluxe package on 4CD/Blu-ray set and a 4LP boxed version.

Marillion Marbles triple vinyl tracklist

Side 1

The Invisible Man Marbles I Genie

Side 2

Fantastic Place The Only Unforgivable Thing Marbles II

Side 3

Ocean Cloud Marbles III

Side 4

The Damage Don’t Hurt Yourself You’re Gone

Side 5

Angelina Drilling Holes

Side 6

Marbles IV Neverland

